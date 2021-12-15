UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov, Donfried Discussed Security Guarantees At Moscow Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:39 PM

Ryabkov, Donfried Discussed Security Guarantees at Moscow Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried have thoroughly discussed security guarantees at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried have thoroughly discussed security guarantees at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"A thorough discussion of security guarantees took place in light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favor," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe United States

Recent Stories

German Chancellor Says 19Mln Booster Shots Adminis ..

German Chancellor Says 19Mln Booster Shots Administered, On Track to Reach of 30 ..

19 seconds ago
 PML-N leader among 50 booked for assaulting electo ..

PML-N leader among 50 booked for assaulting electoral office

20 seconds ago
 Dr. Faisal urges all provinces to strengthen healt ..

Dr. Faisal urges all provinces to strengthen health service delivery systems

21 seconds ago
 DC visits fruit markets to review prices

DC visits fruit markets to review prices

23 seconds ago
 Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia min ..

Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia mine blast

4 minutes ago
 Twitter reacts over brutal murder of woman social ..

Twitter reacts over brutal murder of woman social activist

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.