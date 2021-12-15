Ryabkov, Donfried Discussed Security Guarantees at Moscow Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried have thoroughly discussed security guarantees at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried have thoroughly discussed security guarantees at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"A thorough discussion of security guarantees took place in light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favor," the ministry said in a statement.