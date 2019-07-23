Ryabkov Expressed Support for Intra-Venezuelan Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed during the meetings with the Venezuelan leadership support for the talks, held between Caracas and the country's opposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday-Sunday, Ryabkov visited Caracas where he took part in the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau and held a number of meetings with the Venezuelan leadership.

"During the visit to Caracas Sergey Ryabkov was received by President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. [Ryabkov] held separate consultations with the [Venezuelan] deputy foreign ministers: Felix Plasencia and Ivan Gil. During the meetings [the parties] confirmed the lack of alternatives to settling internal differences by the Venezuelans themselves via negotiations. The Russian party has expressed support for the direct dialogue between the government and the opposition, mediated by Norway," the statement, issued on Monday, said.

Ryabkov also discussed with the Venezuelan officials issues, related to the bilateral cooperation in international organizations; trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties as well as mutual support.

Venezuela is experiencing a political crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president. The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a change of government in order to claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Since May, Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. Earlier this month, a delegation of the Venezuelan government and representatives of the opposition held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of the efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.