UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov Expressed Support For Intra-Venezuelan Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:20 AM

Ryabkov Expressed Support for Intra-Venezuelan Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed during the meetings with the Venezuelan leadership support for the talks, held between Caracas and the country's opposition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday-Sunday, Ryabkov visited Caracas where he took part in the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau and held a number of meetings with the Venezuelan leadership.

"During the visit to Caracas Sergey Ryabkov was received by President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. [Ryabkov] held separate consultations with the [Venezuelan] deputy foreign ministers: Felix Plasencia and Ivan Gil. During the meetings [the parties] confirmed the lack of alternatives to settling internal differences by the Venezuelans themselves via negotiations. The Russian party has expressed support for the direct dialogue between the government and the opposition, mediated by Norway," the statement, issued on Monday, said.

Ryabkov also discussed with the Venezuelan officials issues, related to the bilateral cooperation in international organizations; trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties as well as mutual support.

Venezuela is experiencing a political crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president. The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a change of government in order to claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Since May, Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. Earlier this month, a delegation of the Venezuelan government and representatives of the opposition held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of the efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Norway European Union Visit Caracas Barbados United States Venezuela January May Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

2 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

2 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

3 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

2 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.