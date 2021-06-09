Ryabkov Hopes Putin-Biden Summit Will Provide Answers to Many Questions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Moscow hopes that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, which is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, will bring answers to many questions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have very serious expectations. This is indeed a very important event on the international agenda, and we hope it will provide answers to many questions," Ryabkov said at the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.