Ryabkov, IAEA Deputy Director General Discussed Situation Around JCPOA - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:37 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Friday discussed with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
"A detailed exchange of views took place on issues related to the application of Agency safeguards, as well as the situation around the JCPOA," it said.