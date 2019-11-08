Ryabkov, IAEA Deputy Director General Discussed Situation Around JCPOA - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Friday discussed with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Friday discussed with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on issues related to the application of Agency safeguards, as well as the situation around the JCPOA," it said.