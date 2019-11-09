UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov, Nakamitsu Discuss Nuclear Disarmament At Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and UN Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsu discussed on Friday disarmament issues, including nuclear disarmament, and the prevention of an arms race in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting between Ryabkov and Nakamitsu took place on the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.

"A wide range of issues of arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction was discussed. Particular attention was paid to the issues of nuclear disarmament and strategic stability, including the prevention of an arms race in space," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ryabkov and Nakamitsu also exchanged views on regional security issues, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the so-called "Syrian chemical dossier."

