Ryabkov, Nuland Discuss US-Russia Relations, Work of Diplomatic Missions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland discussed Moscow-Washington relations and work of diplomatic missions, among other issues, during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The state and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries were discussed. Particular attention was paid to issues related to the functioning of the foreign missions of Russia and the United States on the territory of each other. It was emphasized on the Russian side that hostile anti-Russian actions would not remain unanswered, but Moscow does not seek further escalation.

We propose to remove all restrictions that have been introduced on both sides over the past few years," the ministry said in a statement.

Ryabkov told Nuland that the continuation of Washington's "confrontational line" to relations with Moscow could further deteriorate Russia-US ties, the ministry said.

"A realistic approach is required, which implies building them on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual consideration of each other's interests," the ministry added.