UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov, Nuland Discuss US-Russia Relations, Work Of Diplomatic Missions - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Ryabkov, Nuland Discuss US-Russia Relations, Work of Diplomatic Missions - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland discussed Moscow-Washington relations and work of diplomatic missions, among other issues, during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland discussed Moscow-Washington relations and work of diplomatic missions, among other issues, during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The state and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries were discussed. Particular attention was paid to issues related to the functioning of the foreign missions of Russia and the United States on the territory of each other. It was emphasized on the Russian side that hostile anti-Russian actions would not remain unanswered, but Moscow does not seek further escalation.

We propose to remove all restrictions that have been introduced on both sides over the past few years," the ministry said in a statement.

Ryabkov told Nuland that the continuation of Washington's "confrontational line" to relations with Moscow could further deteriorate Russia-US ties, the ministry said.

"A realistic approach is required, which implies building them on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual consideration of each other's interests," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Victoria United States All

Recent Stories

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Di ..

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Directly to Afghan People - Whit ..

26 seconds ago
 US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost ..

US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost Patrols in Indo-Pacific - Expe ..

28 seconds ago
 Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition ..

Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition of Taliban Not on Agenda

29 seconds ago
 All educational institutes resumes regular academi ..

All educational institutes resumes regular academic activities across Sukkur

31 seconds ago
 Govt striving to control inflation: Zain Qureshi

Govt striving to control inflation: Zain Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alte ..

Turkey Considering Upgrading F-16 Fighters as Alternative to F-35s - Presidentia ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.