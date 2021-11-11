MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that it were the US authorities and those allowing the coup in Kiev who made mistakes back in 2014, not Russia.

Following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow against repeating the mistakes allegedly committed in 2014 in Ukraine.

"I do not quite understand what kind of mistakes we made in 2014. That year, mistakes were committed by people who allowed the state coup in Ukraine, by the US administration that was in power back then," Ryabkov told reporters.