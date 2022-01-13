Ryabkov on Chances That US Will Meet Russia Halfway on Security Guarantees: Hope Dies last

Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO on security guarantees proposals does not stop, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO on security guarantees proposals does not stop, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"I am always a supporter of dialogue. Dialogue is always better than confrontation, better than silence, better than some kind of imitation, better than falling into positional traps ... Hope always dies last, but in this case, there is rather no certainty that this is possible," Ryabkov said.

The dialogue between Moscow and Washington, however, does not stop, it is maintained on at different levels, Ryabkov noted.

"Russia is now the main opponent of NATO only for the reason that it seeks to firmly and consistently defend its own interests," he said.

Ryabkov believes that Washington seeks to ease tensions, hiding behind Moscow's security initiative, but, at the same time, bring NATO military infrastructure closer to Russia.