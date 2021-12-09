Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repetition: It May Come to This

Russia does not rule out that the "Caribbean crisis" may repeat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia does not rule out that the "Caribbean crisis" may repeat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It may come to this. If, as they say, the comrades from the other side do not understand, and everything continues as it goes on, we may well wake up, according to the logic of the development of events, and see ourselves in something similar.

It will be a diplomacy failure altogether, but there is still time to try to reach an agreement on a sound basis," Ryabkov told reporters.