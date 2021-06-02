UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov On Possible Putin-Biden Joint Statement After Talks: Many Ideas Being Discussed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Ryabkov on Possible Putin-Biden Joint Statement After Talks: Many Ideas Being Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, commenting on a potential joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden after their upcoming summit in Geneva, that many ideas are under consideration.

Putin and Biden are set to hold talks on June 16 in Geneva. According to the White House, they plan to discuss strategic stability, Ukraine and Belarus.

"I am not ready to comment on the substantive aspect of preparations for the summit. There are many ideas, this is all in the works, and it would be too early to mention something specific," Ryabkov told reporters.

