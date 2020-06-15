Ryabkov on Possible Whelan Exchange: Russia Has Repeatedly Offered US Different Options

Russia has repeatedly offered the United States different options regarding exchanging prisoners, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the possibility to exchange US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges earlier in the day

Whelan's lawyer said that his defendant could be exchanged for Russian nationals Konstantin Yaroshenko or Viktor Bout, both jailed in the US.

"As for the exchange in general, as a conceptual approach, we have offered options many times, we have said which US citizens serving a sentence in the Russian Federation could be exchanged for Russian citizens, serving a sentence [in the US], most often on unsubstantiated and illegal charges. Our position remains unchanged," Ryabkov said.