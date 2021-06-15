Ryabkov on Russia-US Summit: Naive to Expect Large-Scale, Far-Reaching Breakthroughs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) It would be naive to expect large-scale breakthroughs from the Russia-US summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

On June 16, Geneva will host a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

"I admit that one of the results will be the leaders' decision that the ambassadors return and begin to implement the understanding or agreements that will be reached at the summit. This would be an important signal, no doubt, that a certain extremely difficult page is turning and something new begins," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

"On the one hand, it would probably be somewhat naive to expect large-scale, really far-reaching breakthroughs, taking into account the state in which relations have found themselves through the fault of the United States," he said.