UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov On Russia-US Summit: Naive To Expect Large-Scale, Far-Reaching Breakthroughs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:20 AM

Ryabkov on Russia-US Summit: Naive to Expect Large-Scale, Far-Reaching Breakthroughs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) It would be naive to expect large-scale breakthroughs from the Russia-US summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

On June 16, Geneva will host a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

"I admit that one of the results will be the leaders' decision that the ambassadors return and begin to implement the understanding or agreements that will be reached at the summit. This would be an important signal, no doubt, that a certain extremely difficult page is turning and something new begins," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

"On the one hand, it would probably be somewhat naive to expect large-scale, really far-reaching breakthroughs, taking into account the state in which relations have found themselves through the fault of the United States," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June From

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

5 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

6 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

7 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

6 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

6 hours ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.