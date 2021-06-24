UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Plans To Discuss US-Russia Relations, Strategic Stability With US Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday that he plans to discuss Moscow-Washington relations and issues related to strategic stability during a meeting with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday that he plans to discuss Moscow-Washington relations and issues related to strategic stability during a meeting with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next week.

The ambassador returned to Moscow on Thursday.

"We plan to discuss both strategic stability and bilateral relations," Ryabkov said.

