Ryabkov Plans To Meet With Iranian Diplomats On Sidelines Of Nonproliferation Conference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has revealed his plans to hold meetings with Iranian diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, for discussing the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has revealed his plans to hold meetings with Iranian diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, for discussing the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is taking part in the conference as well.

"We will hold talks with Iranian counterparts ... The agenda is clear � what should be done to move towards to more sustainable implementation of the JCPOA. Unfortunately, there are much more problems than concrete and constructive results in this area," Ryabkov told reports on the sidelines of the conference, when asked whether he planned to meet with the Iranian delegation.

Ryabkov noted that Moscow was not sure that it would be possible to quickly replace the JCPOA with a new document.

