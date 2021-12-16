UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Ready To Travel To Neutral Country To Discuss Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:19 PM

Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov is ready to travel to any neutral country to discuss security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov is ready to travel to any neutral country to discuss security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the adopted decision, Deputy Foreign Minister ... of Foreign Affairs Ryabkov, who will conduct these negotiations together with various experts, will be ready at any time to fly to any neutral country to start such negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak informed White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about Russia's readiness to start a dialogue on security guarantees.

The spokesman added that Russia has offered the West to agree on the issue in two documents, one agreement and one treaty.

"Ushakov gave an explanation on the draft two documents - the treaty and the agreement - on security guarantees, which were transferred to the American side yesterday via diplomatic channels at the Foreign Ministry. And, which is very important, Ushakov conveyed to Sullivan that we are ready to immediately begin negotiations on the draft of these documents," Peskov said.

In addition, the spokesman said that It has not yet been possible to agree on fundamental issues in regard to the security guarantees but "the declared political will to continue the dialogue" is a plus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia White House Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

Cases against 134 brick kiln owners registered

1 minute ago
 Putin Open for Dialogue With Zelenskyy But Its Age ..

Putin Open for Dialogue With Zelenskyy But Its Agenda Should Be Prepared - Kreml ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says No Exact Date for Next Conversation B ..

Kremlin Says No Exact Date for Next Conversation Between Putin, Biden Fixed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.