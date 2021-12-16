Ryabkov Ready to Travel to Neutral Country to Discuss Security Guarantees - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov is ready to travel to any neutral country to discuss security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the adopted decision, Deputy Foreign Minister ... of Foreign Affairs Ryabkov, who will conduct these negotiations together with various experts, will be ready at any time to fly to any neutral country to start such negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak informed White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about Russia's readiness to start a dialogue on security guarantees.

The spokesman added that Russia has offered the West to agree on the issue in two documents, one agreement and one treaty.

"Ushakov gave an explanation on the draft two documents - the treaty and the agreement - on security guarantees, which were transferred to the American side yesterday via diplomatic channels at the Foreign Ministry. And, which is very important, Ushakov conveyed to Sullivan that we are ready to immediately begin negotiations on the draft of these documents," Peskov said.

In addition, the spokesman said that It has not yet been possible to agree on fundamental issues in regard to the security guarantees but "the declared political will to continue the dialogue" is a plus.