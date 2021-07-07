UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Refutes Reports About Russia's Link To 'Hacking' Of US Republican Party Servers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Ryabkov Refutes Reports About Russia's Link to 'Hacking' of US Republican Party Servers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday told Sputnik that reports claiming that Moscow is connected to cyberattacks on computer systems of the US Republican Party are false.

US media has reported that hackers related to a criminal group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear that allegedly has links to Russia breached the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Russian diplomat said that there are many politicians in the US who are against the stabilization of Moscow-Washington relations.

"Therefore, all sorts of fairy tales are invented, all sorts of stories are told, which have no grounds, and even no reasons for the emergence of such stories simply do not exist. Nevertheless, all this continues," Ryabkov said, commenting on media reports.

