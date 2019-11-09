Ryabkov Says Attempts to Deprive Iran of Opportunity to Develop Nuclear Program Delusional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday that attempts to prevent Iran from the opportunity to develop a peaceful nuclear program were mere "pipe dreams."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday that attempts to prevent Iran from the opportunity to develop a peaceful nuclear program were mere "pipe dreams."

"It is clear that some would like Tehran to have no nuclear program at all, but these are pipe dreams, which are in complete contradiction with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT]," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The NPT was signed on July 1, 1968, and went into effect in March 1970.

It is the most widely subscribed to nuclear arms control deal, with 190 states as parties. Nuclear-armed India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and non-nuclear South Sudan have so far refused to sign the pact.

Tehran began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8. Iran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if European signatories to the deal ensure the country's interests, first of all those economic, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.