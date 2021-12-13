UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Says Chances Of Reaching Agreement On Restoring Nuclear Deal With Iran Increased

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:49 PM

Ryabkov Says Chances of Reaching Agreement on Restoring Nuclear Deal With Iran Increased

The chances of reaching an agreement on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have increased, and there are reasons to expect some progress on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The chances of reaching an agreement on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have increased, and there are reasons to expect some progress on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The seventh round of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks started in late November.

The negotiations focused on the lifting of US sanctions against Tehran.

"I think that now, the likelihood that we will come to an agreement has increased compared to what it was before the resumption of negotiations. I would rather say that there are reasons to expect some progress, not fast but at least clear, without any kickbacks and additional factors that can complicate (the situation)," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Tehran Progress November National University Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

6 minutes ago
 Iran's Proposals on JCPOA Show Tehran's Seriousnes ..

Iran's Proposals on JCPOA Show Tehran's Seriousness About Restoring Nuclear Deal ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Explains to US That Threatening Iran With S ..

Russia Explains to US That Threatening Iran With Sanctions Counterproductive - R ..

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Calls for Emergency Humanita ..

OIC Secretary General Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Cameroonian and S ..

30 minutes ago
 Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' eager to play on ..

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' eager to play on at 54

14 minutes ago
 US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukrai ..

US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans - ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.