Ryabkov Says Chances of Reaching Agreement on Restoring Nuclear Deal With Iran Increased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The chances of reaching an agreement on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have increased, and there are reasons to expect some progress on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The seventh round of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks started in late November.

The negotiations focused on the lifting of US sanctions against Tehran.

"I think that now, the likelihood that we will come to an agreement has increased compared to what it was before the resumption of negotiations. I would rather say that there are reasons to expect some progress, not fast but at least clear, without any kickbacks and additional factors that can complicate (the situation)," Ryabkov said.