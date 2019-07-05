Ryabkov Says Hopes Sustainable Strategic Stability Dialogue to Be Launched With Thompson

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he hoped that at his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Geneva on July 17-18, they would be able to launch a sustainable dialogue with the United States on strategic stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he hoped that at his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Geneva on July 17-18, they would be able to launch a sustainable dialogue with the United States on strategic stability.

"It is necessary to launch a structured process, I hope it will be successful... Now, by the way, our delegation has just completed a series of events in Washington, where there were bilateral meetings including on the sidelines of the international conference on creating an environment conducive to nuclear disarmament," Ryabkov told reporters.

"The dialogue starts, contacts take place, but there is no certainty that, firstly, it will be held, if not on a permanent, then on a regular basis. Secondly, that we will be able to reverse the tendency towards the collapse of the systemic agreements in this area, which obviously makes us very worried," he said.