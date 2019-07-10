UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Says Moscow Not Considering Possibility Of US Spy Suspect Whelan's Exchange

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday after talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki that Moscow is not considering the possibility of exchange of US spy suspect Paul Whelan

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday after talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki that Moscow is not considering the possibility of exchange of US spy suspect Paul Whelan.

"The Whelan's issue was discussed at the meeting with Hale, but Moscow is not considering the possibility of some kind of exchange. Moscow is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of humanitarian exchanges, but Whelan cannot be included in the possible list of persons for exchange," Ryabkov told reporters.

