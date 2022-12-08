Ryabkov Says Moscow Would Not Want to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, and the United States also confirms the need for dialogue.

"We would not want such a development.

Eventually, the severance of diplomatic relations is a signal that there is no political resource left at all, only power (resource) left. We do not need it," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

"So far, there has been no such signals" on the part of Washington to sever diplomatic ties with Moscow, Ryabkov said, adding: "They confirm that they too kind of need dialogue and communication channels."