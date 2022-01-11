Ryabkov Says Negotiations With NATO, US on Security Guarantees Must Be Sped Up

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Negotiations with the United States and NATO on security guarantees should be accelerated and not stretched out, this is a priority for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Now we need to speed up the process by an order of magnitude.

The work taking so long is out of question. When the Russian leadership stresses that urgent, immediate answers are needed, this is not a figure of speech, this is not an exaggeration. This is what is set before us, our delegation, as our 'flight mission.' In my opinion, we managed to convey this idea to the US side," Ryabkov said following Geneva talks with the US on security guarantees.