Ryabkov Says No Answer From Washington on Access to Russian Diplomatic Property in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) There is no advancement from Washington on the issue of access to Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"There are no changes in the diplomatic property issue.

(The US) continues to deny us access to our facilities. We will continue to seek from the United States to fulfill its obligations under the Vienna convention because, in fact, we were deprived of access to our property, moreover, protected by diplomatic immunity," Ryabkov told reporters.