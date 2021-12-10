Ryabkov Says No Parallels' Drawing Between Ukrainian, Georgian Situations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia does not draw any parallels between the current situation in Ukraine and the Georgian confrontation of 2008, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"No, I do not draw any parallels.

Each situation is unique and there are no reasons to make conclusions that there are some scenarios, some kind of predetermination," Ryabkov said at a press conference in the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.