Ryabkov Says No Progress On Issue Of Returning Russian Diplomatic Property In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Ryabkov Says No Progress on Issue of Returning Russian Diplomatic Property in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Moscow sent over 470 notes to Washington on the issue of the return of Russian diplomatic property in the US but all replies were negative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Unfortunately, there is none [progress]. Over 470 notes.

We insist that it be returned to us without any conditions. This property is protected by diplomatic immunity. More than 470 official notes were sent to the Americans during this time. The answers are negative. We do not know what is happening there at these facilities," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

