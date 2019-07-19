Ryabkov Says Plans to Meet With Venezuelan Leadership During His Upcoming Visit to Country

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that he planned to hold meetings of all possible levels, including the top level, during his upcoming visit to Venezuela, scheduled for July 20-22.

Ryabkov will pay a visit to the Latin American country from July 20-22 to participate in a ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's (NAM) Coordinating Bureau. The minister told Sputnik on Thursday that he planned to hold bilateral meetings of "quite a high level" during the visit.

"I plan to have contacts of all levels, including the level of the Venezuelan leadership. [I will] obviously [hold meetings] at the foreign ministry, with counterparts dealing with relations with European countries and international affairs, with two deputy [foreign] ministers. Moreover, we will have additional opportunities to negotiate with the participants of the ministerial conference of the NAM [Coordinating] Bureau. In principle, the agenda will be quite busy. All the days of the visit will be rich in meetings," Ryabkov told reporters.