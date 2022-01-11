UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Says Russia Heading To Brussels For NATO Meeting Without Pre-Agreed Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia is going to Brussels for a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council without a pre-agreed agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Concerning the work within the Russia-NATO format, there have been no meetings of the Russia-NATO Council since 2019 due to the impossibility for us to agree on a generally acceptable agenda.

Even now, as I understand it, if I am keeping up with the recent events, we are going to Brussels without a pre-agreed agenda," Ryabkov told the press after the US-Russia meeting on security guarantees in Geneva.

