Ryabkov Says Russia Heading to Brussels for NATO Meeting Without Pre-Agreed Agenda

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia is going to Brussels for a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council without a pre-agreed agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Concerning the work within the Russia-NATO format, there have been no meetings of the Russia-NATO Council since 2019 due to the impossibility for us to agree on a generally acceptable agenda.

Even now, as I understand it, if I am keeping up with the recent events, we are going to Brussels without a pre-agreed agenda," Ryabkov told the press after the US-Russia meeting on security guarantees in Geneva.