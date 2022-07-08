UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Says Russia, US Must Discuss Exchange Of Prisoners Behind Closed Doors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Ryabkov Says Russia, US Must Discuss Exchange of Prisoners Behind Closed Doors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Moscow and Washington must discuss the issue of the exchange of prisoners, including US basketball player Brittney Griner, Russian businessman Viktor Bout and Russian computer hacker Roman Seleznev, behind closed doors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As for any exchange schemes, our position has remained the same: this needs to be done behind closed doors through available channels. I'm not sure that any additional activity, especially in the public sphere, will contribute to a correct balanced compromise and finding a basis to alleviate the plight of our compatriots such as Viktor Bout, who has health problems, such as Seleznev and many others," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Same

Recent Stories

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

4 minutes ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

33 minutes ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

38 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.