Ryabkov Says Russia, US Must Discuss Exchange of Prisoners Behind Closed Doors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Moscow and Washington must discuss the issue of the exchange of prisoners, including US basketball player Brittney Griner, Russian businessman Viktor Bout and Russian computer hacker Roman Seleznev, behind closed doors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As for any exchange schemes, our position has remained the same: this needs to be done behind closed doors through available channels. I'm not sure that any additional activity, especially in the public sphere, will contribute to a correct balanced compromise and finding a basis to alleviate the plight of our compatriots such as Viktor Bout, who has health problems, such as Seleznev and many others," Ryabkov told reporters.