Ryabkov Says Talks With Trumps's Envoy Billingslea May Be Held In Late July, Early August

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:24 PM

Ryabkov Says Talks With Trumps's Envoy Billingslea May Be Held in Late July, Early August

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that a new meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea may be held in late July or early August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that a new meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea may be held in late July or early August.

"Indeed, there is a preliminary understanding that if we can talk productively at the expert level on several coordinated blocks of issues, then the next contact with Mr.

Billingslea is possible in late July - early August ... The date and the place have not been defined so far, there are different options. But we will strive to ensure that the deadlines are not shifted since the previous pause has been too long," Ryabkov said.

Russian-US consultations on strategic stability concluded on Monday in Vienna. The Russian delegation was led by Ryabkov, and the US delegation was headed by Billingslea. The consultations lasted about 10 hours.

