Ryabkov Says Time for US, NATO to Show Flexibility in Talks on Guarantees, Not Russia

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States and NATO should now show flexibility in negotiations on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik, noting that Russia has been doing this for 30 years and it is time to draw the line.

"A conversation cannot be built productively, based only on one's own position, it is necessary to be able to perceive the position of another country. We have been taking the position of another country as it is for 30 years. Now, it is necessary to draw a line under this period of trying to find a common denominator, showing flexibility," Ryabkov said, adding that "now the other side must show flexibility."

If the US and NATO cannot do this, then they will face degradation in their own security situation, the diplomat said.