Ryabkov Says to Meet With US Arms Control Envoy From August 16-18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that he would meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Vienna from August 16-18.

"The meeting is set to take place in Vienna from August 16-18," Ryabkov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the potential extension of the New START will be one of the topics at the meeting.