Ryabkov Says To Meet With US Arms Control Envoy From August 16-18
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:23 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that he would meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Vienna from August 16-18.
"The meeting is set to take place in Vienna from August 16-18," Ryabkov said.
According to the Russian diplomat, the potential extension of the New START will be one of the topics at the meeting.