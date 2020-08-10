UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Says To Meet With US Arms Control Envoy From August 16-18

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:23 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that he would meet with US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Vienna from August 16-18

"The meeting is set to take place in Vienna from August 16-18," Ryabkov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the potential extension of the New START will be one of the topics at the meeting.

