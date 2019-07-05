UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Says To Visit Venezuela July 20-22, Hold Bilateral Contacts There

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:52 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would visit Venezuela on July 20-22, where he would attend a ministerial meeting of the bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement and hold bilateral meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would visit Venezuela on July 20-22, where he would attend a ministerial meeting of the bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement and hold bilateral meetings.

"On July 20-22," Ryabkov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

"In addition to bilateral contacts, which are being developed, there will be a meeting of the bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement at the ministerial level. Russia is a permanent observer of the Non-Aligned Movement, so I will be there and take part in that event, in addition to bilateral contacts," he said.

