Ryabkov Says UN Arms Embargo on Iran Cannot Be Extended Despite US' Claims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The United Nations' arms embargo against Iran expires in October and cannot be extended beyond that date, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent statement that Washington will do everything possible to ensure the extension.

"As for the extension of the currently active special regime of arms and military equipment deliveries to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and arms deliveries from Iran, this issue was resolved when the [UN] Security Council's Resolution 2231 was adopted. This is a special regime that expires after five years, in October 2020, and there cannot be any deviation from this decision," Ryabkov said.

On April 26, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources in the US administration, that Pompeo was working on a plan to invoke a provision of the� Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)� to claim that the US formally remains a participating nation in the accord, which it in fact abandoned in 2018.

According to the outlet, the US plans to force either an extension of the arms embargo against Iran or reimpose harsher sanctions if the UN Security Council declines to extend the arms embargo.

Ryabkov noted that the US was not only showing a "selective approach" to the implementation of the Resolution 2231, but also preventing other nations from abiding by it, through threats.

"Instead of discussing which provisions of the Resolution 2231 could be used for achieving certain political goals, the US should better ensure full and comprehensive implementation of the provisions of this resolution, and return to fully compliance with the JCPOA," Ryabkov added.

