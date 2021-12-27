Ryabkov Says Unaware of His US Counterpart During Talks on Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said he suggests that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman could be his counterpart from the American side during the talks on security guarantees, but he is still unaware for sure.

"Concerning our position, the process of coordination and who would be responsible for bilateral talks with the US, I think in that case I will have to deal with it. I have the assignment. I do not know for now who is going to be my counterpart form the American side. If Americans think that people who have been responsible for the strategic stability dialogue for the last half a year should do that, then the US counterpart will be US Deputy Secretary of State Ms. Wendy Sherman," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.