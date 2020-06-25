UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Says US Keeps Insisting On China's Participation In Strategic Stability Talks

Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

Ryabkov Says US Keeps Insisting on China's Participation in Strategic Stability Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused on Thursday the United States of foisting the "Chinese factor" on Russia in the bilateral strategic stability negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused on Thursday the United States of foisting the "Chinese factor" on Russia in the bilateral strategic stability negotiations.

The US administration has repeatedly stressed the need for China to join the talks in order to develop a new Russia-China-US nuclear agreement, despite Beijing's reluctance to participate in negotiations.

"Colleagues in Washington keep more and more perceptibly imposing the Chinese factor into the talks on arms control, especially regarding the future of arms control," Ryabkov said at an online session of the Primakov Readings forum.

