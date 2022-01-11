(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that he saw no contradictions between what Russia had proposed on security guarantees and the statements of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), but the issue was more complex and there was no possibility to deal only with missiles.

Before the meeting in Geneva, Blinken said that the US and Russian delegations at the talks could lay the foundations for restoring agreements on intermediate and shorter-range missiles.

Ryabkov stressed that the Russian side had repeatedly stated in dialogue with the United States that the non-enlargement of NATO and the non-appearance of strike weapons at the Russian borders, as well as the return of the alliance to the state of 1997, was an absolute imperative.

"I do not see a contradiction in what Russia is striving for and what was stated by the US side. But, as always, the question is what will constitute the scope of such an agreement and, again, in our case, will it become an element, a part, a component of a broader solution of a series of key aspects," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We cannot cover only the INF topic, deal only with it," the deputy minister said.