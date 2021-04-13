UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Slams As Unacceptable US Claims Russia Has To 'Pay Price' For Donbas Situation

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:31 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov slammed on Tuesday as unacceptable Washington's claims that Russia would have to pay a price for the developments in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov slammed on Tuesday as unacceptable Washington's claims that Russia would have to pay a price for the developments in Donbas.

"They say the price should be high, but they never actually disclose it.

We have well studied things they are doing, we have adapted ourselves to this, and we think that is is generally unacceptable to make claims about 'a price' or 'an atonement' for some actions. We just protect our interests, the interests of our people, of the Russian-speaking population, and we will keep doing it," Ryabkov told reporters.

