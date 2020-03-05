Ryabkov Slams US for Assuming Victory in Case of Nuclear Attacks Exchange With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States is acting in an irresponsible and inadmissible manner as it talks about possible victory in the potential nuclear attacks exchange with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

Moscow does not see the US' readiness to adopt a statement on nuclear war inadmissibility, Ryabkov said.

"There is an impression that they believe that in certain scenarios they will manage to win during nuclear attacks exchange. We are categorically against this from the conceptual point of view. From the political point of view, this wording is inadmissible as well, as it contradicts all the agreements that Moscow and Washington have previously reached in this sphere.

From the military point of view, this invokes planning and drills, during which US experts are, in fact, developing competences needed for 'defeating Russia' in a situation when the nuclear button is pushed," Ryabkov explained.

According to him, Moscow believes "this is an irresponsible formulation of the issue."

Moscow does not think that "limited usage of nuclear weapons with further conflict cessation" is possible, Ryabkov added.