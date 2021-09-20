Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday met with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday met with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Some topical international issues were discussed," the ministry said following the meeting.

Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry last Friday due to interference in Russia's internal affairs, namely the elections. The ministry said earlier that Sullivan had been told that it was categorically inadmissible to interfere in the Russian elections.