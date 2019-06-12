UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Tells Senior US Diplomat About Unacceptability To Accuse Russia Of CTBT Violations

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:29 PM

Ryabkov Tells Senior US Diplomat About Unacceptability to Accuse Russia of CTBT Violations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, on Wednesday that the United States accusing Russia of allegedly violating the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was unacceptable

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, on Wednesday that the United States accusing Russia of allegedly violating the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was unacceptable.

In May, US Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen.

Robert Ashley claimed that Russia was "probably not adhering to" the nuclear testing moratorium outlined in the 1996 CTBT.

"We used the meeting [with Thomson] to once again stress the unacceptability of Washington's recent accusations that Russia allegedly fails to comply with the CTBT provisions. We have said that we are acting in full and absolute accordance with the treaty ratified by Moscow [CTBT] and in full accordance with our unilateral moratorium on nuclear tests," Ryabkov told reporters.

