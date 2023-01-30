UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting with the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington's current confrontational course was counterproductive and noted that the Russian side expected non-interference in Russia's internal affairs from the ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting with the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington's current confrontational course was counterproductive and noted that the Russian side expected non-interference in Russia's internal affairs from the ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation on some topical issues of bilateral relations, which have sharply aggravated recently through the fault of Washington, the head of the US diplomatic mission was pointed out to the counterproductive nature of the current confrontational course of the United States, which is fraught with serious negative consequences," the ministry said in a statement about the meeting between Ryabkov and Tracy in Monday, during which the US ambassador presented copies of her credentials to the Russian side.

Moscow expects the ambassador to adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country and strictly follow Russian laws, observe the norms and customs of Russia, it added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States From

Recent Stories

Police put on high alert in Karachi

Police put on high alert in Karachi

18 seconds ago
 Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Forei ..

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

19 seconds ago
 10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across ..

10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across Punjab

21 seconds ago
 NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With Internati ..

NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

23 seconds ago
 WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

12 minutes ago
 World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.