MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting with the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington's current confrontational course was counterproductive and noted that the Russian side expected non-interference in Russia's internal affairs from the ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation on some topical issues of bilateral relations, which have sharply aggravated recently through the fault of Washington, the head of the US diplomatic mission was pointed out to the counterproductive nature of the current confrontational course of the United States, which is fraught with serious negative consequences," the ministry said in a statement about the meeting between Ryabkov and Tracy in Monday, during which the US ambassador presented copies of her credentials to the Russian side.

Moscow expects the ambassador to adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country and strictly follow Russian laws, observe the norms and customs of Russia, it added.