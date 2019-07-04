Ryabkov, Thompson to Discuss Strategic Stability in Geneva on July 17-18 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson on strategic stability will be held in Geneva on July 17-18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

A diplomatic source earlier told Sputnik that Russia and the United States were working on the possibility of Ryabkov-Thompson meeting to discuss issues of strategic stability in the next few weeks.

"We can now confirm the date of the meeting between Mr. Ryabkov and Mrs. Thompson. It will be held on July 17-18 in Geneva," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.