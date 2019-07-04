UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov, Thompson To Discuss Strategic Stability In Geneva On July 17-18 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Ryabkov, Thompson to Discuss Strategic Stability in Geneva on July 17-18 - Moscow

The talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson on strategic stability will be held in Geneva on July 17-18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson on strategic stability will be held in Geneva on July 17-18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

A diplomatic source earlier told Sputnik that Russia and the United States were working on the possibility of Ryabkov-Thompson meeting to discuss issues of strategic stability in the next few weeks.

"We can now confirm the date of the meeting between Mr. Ryabkov and Mrs. Thompson. It will be held on July 17-18 in Geneva," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

