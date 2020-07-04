UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov To Head Russian Interagency Delegation For July 6 Open Skies Talks

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:12 PM

Ryabkov to Head Russian Interagency Delegation for July 6 Open Skies Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rabkov told Sputnik that he will head an interagency delegation to represent the Russian side in the July 6 virtual meeting of signatories of the Open Skies Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rabkov told Sputnik that he will head an interagency delegation to represent the Russian side in the July 6 virtual meeting of signatories of the Open Skies Agreement.

The meeting was called after the United States declared it is pulling out of the key mutual confidence defense agreement.

"All countries that are currently parties to this agreement will participate in the conference. It will be held virtually in the form of video teleconferencing. Delegations are formed, many will be in the interdepartmental format, including us," Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday.

The agreement was signed in 1992 as a confidence-building measure after the Cold War. It allows for the free reconnaissance of any signatory nation to gather data on military movement, defense infrastructure and weapons buildup. After the US withdrawal, the agreement will have 34 remaining signatories.

Ryabkov also updated Sputnik on the setting up of delegations from Russia and the US to negotiate the New START extension or replacement. The diplomat said current restriction has impeded efforts to gather the relevant experts from both sides because the talks require designated specialists instead of Geneva-based diplomats.

Late last month, representatives of both countries in Geneva, as well as Ryabkov and US Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshal Billingslea, agreed to set up delegations to discuss the crucial nuclear arms reduction treaty, which is set to expire in February 2021.

Moscow has expressed increasing concern about the US moves to pull out and nullify a whole slew of foundational arms control and defensive treatises that keep the military superpowers at bay. Russian diplomats are engaged on all fronts to renegotiate and commit the US side to what agreements there are.

