VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the country's delegation at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program that will take place in Vienna on February 26, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

