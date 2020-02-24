- Home
- Ryabkov to Head Russia's Delegation at Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna - Envoy
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:52 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the country's delegation at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program that will take place in Vienna on February 26, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.
"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the Russian delegation at this meeting," Ulyanov said.