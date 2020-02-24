UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov To Head Russia's Delegation At Meeting Of JCPOA Joint Commission In Vienna - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

Ryabkov to Head Russia's Delegation at Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna - Envoy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the country's delegation at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program that will take place in Vienna on February 26, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the country's delegation at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program that will take place in Vienna on February 26, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will head the Russian delegation at this meeting," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna February

Recent Stories

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

24 minutes ago

Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV ..

28 minutes ago

Warring Parties in Libya Agree to Draft Ceasefire ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Algerian Army Chief of Sta ..

38 minutes ago

US-UAE next 100 years relations to be strategised, ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Says Nothing Surprising i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.