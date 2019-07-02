UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov To Visit Venezuela In Second Half Of July - Ambassador To Russia

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

Ryabkov to Visit Venezuela in Second Half of July - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will visit Venezuela in the second half of July, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"He was invited to our country and, as far as I know, he will try to make his visit coincide with the end of the Venezuelan presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement. It will be in the second half of July," he said.

