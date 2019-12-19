Ryabkov, UK, German, French Diplomats Discussed Iranian Nuclear Program - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the political directors of the UK, German and French foreign ministries discussed the Iranian nuclear program on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"The current difficult situation with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settlement around the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) was considered in detail. All participants in the meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment to the JCPOA, emphasizing the need to continue efforts to find ways to preserve the Plan of Action," the ministry said.