UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov, UK, German, French Diplomats Discussed Iranian Nuclear Program - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Ryabkov, UK, German, French Diplomats Discussed Iranian Nuclear Program - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the political directors of the UK, German and French foreign ministries discussed the Iranian nuclear program on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the political directors of the UK, German and French foreign ministries discussed the Iranian nuclear program on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The current difficult situation with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settlement around the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) was considered in detail. All participants in the meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment to the JCPOA, emphasizing the need to continue efforts to find ways to preserve the Plan of Action," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear German United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

26 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

30 minutes ago

Missile Warning System Developed in China With Rus ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Russian Law on Foreign Agents Not Novel ..

1 minute ago

Salman Shah presents business plan document to Pun ..

1 minute ago

Dense Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punj ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.