Ryabkov Urges Not To Believe CNN Reports About Allegedly Failed Russian Missile Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ryabkov Urges Not to Believe CNN Reports About Allegedly Failed Russian Missile Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged not to believe CNN reports about an unsuccessful test launch of a ballistic missile allegedly happening in Russia amid the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev.

"The test launch program is not a question worth commenting on. All information that is worthy of public coverage is provided through the channels of the defense ministry," Ryabkov said, commenting on a CNN report.

At the same time, he noted that "recently, a lot of situations of a provocative nature have arisen in the media scene, when outwardly plausible, but in fact having nothing to do with reality and harmful stuffing is carried out to check how officials of one or another country, in this case Russia, will react to this.

"

"You can't trust everything that appears in the media. Especially if the source is CNN, which has completely discredited itself in recent years and has completely placed itself at the service of the interests of certain groups and a certain part of the US political elite," Ryabkov added.

