Ryabkov Urges West Not to Underestimate Will of Russia, China to Defend Security Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The West should not underestimate the determination of Moscow and Beijing to defend their national security interests, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"There is probably one recommendation to colleagues in the West: 'Do not underestimate the determination of Moscow and Beijing to defend their national interests, including in the security sphere," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Friday.