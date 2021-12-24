UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Urges West Not To Underestimate Will Of Russia, China To Defend Security Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Ryabkov Urges West Not to Underestimate Will of Russia, China to Defend Security Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The West should not underestimate the determination of Moscow and Beijing to defend their national security interests, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"There is probably one recommendation to colleagues in the West: 'Do not underestimate the determination of Moscow and Beijing to defend their national interests, including in the security sphere," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Beijing

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

10 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

10 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

16 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

16 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

16 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.