Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss Building Relations Following Geneva Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday discussed issues related to further building Moscow-Washington relations following the summit between the two countries in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Issues were touched upon regarding the further building of bilateral Russian-US relations in the light of the results of the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Geneva on June 16. Special attention was paid to the activities of the foreign missions of both countries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the sides also talked about the "schedule of contacts" between Russian and US expats for the upcoming period.