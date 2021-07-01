UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss Building Relations Following Geneva Summit - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ryabkov, US Ambassador Discuss Building Relations Following Geneva Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday discussed issues related to further building Moscow-Washington relations following the summit between the two countries in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Issues were touched upon regarding the further building of bilateral Russian-US relations in the light of the results of the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Geneva on June 16. Special attention was paid to the activities of the foreign missions of both countries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the sides also talked about the "schedule of contacts" between Russian and US expats for the upcoming period.

Related Topics

Russia Expats Geneva United States June

Recent Stories

Emirates and Travelport reach agreements on un-sur ..

22 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

37 minutes ago

Nominations open for 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fr ..

37 minutes ago

AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

52 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.