It is impossible to draw parallels between the exchange of Norway's Frode Berg, convicted in Russia for spying and subsequently released, and the potential development of the case of Paul Whelan, who is accused of espionage in Russia and is now in a pretrial detention center, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) It is impossible to draw parallels between the exchange of Norway 's Frode Berg, convicted in Russia for spying and subsequently released, and the potential development of the case of Paul Whelan, who is accused of espionage in Russia and is now in a pretrial detention center, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I don't dare to judge in what way and with what outcome this case will be considered in court, therefore, before the entire procedure, some abstract reasoning on this topic is absolutely inappropriate. And we cannot draw any parallels with other situations, including with the one you mentioned," Ryabkov said when asked whether the fate of Whelan could be decided the same way as in the situation with Berg.