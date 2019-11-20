UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov Warns Against Drawing Parallels Between Exchange Of Norway's Berg, Whelan Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Ryabkov Warns Against Drawing Parallels Between Exchange of Norway's Berg, Whelan Case

It is impossible to draw parallels between the exchange of Norway's Frode Berg, convicted in Russia for spying and subsequently released, and the potential development of the case of Paul Whelan, who is accused of espionage in Russia and is now in a pretrial detention center, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) It is impossible to draw parallels between the exchange of Norway's Frode Berg, convicted in Russia for spying and subsequently released, and the potential development of the case of Paul Whelan, who is accused of espionage in Russia and is now in a pretrial detention center, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I don't dare to judge in what way and with what outcome this case will be considered in court, therefore, before the entire procedure, some abstract reasoning on this topic is absolutely inappropriate. And we cannot draw any parallels with other situations, including with the one you mentioned," Ryabkov said when asked whether the fate of Whelan could be decided the same way as in the situation with Berg.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Norway Same Court

Recent Stories

Russia to Expand Settlements in National Currencie ..

31 seconds ago

Calm restored in Iran after days of protests

34 seconds ago

Cooperation of parents vital for eradication of Po ..

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Kohat

2 minutes ago

Event to raise awareness against corruption held a ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker stresses need for close ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.